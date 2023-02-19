BCCI announces squad for last two Test matches

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return in India’s ODI set-up after a gap of seven months in India’s three-match series against against Australia.India will play three ODIs against Australia at Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai starting on March 17.

Captain Rohit Sharma won’t be available for the first match due to family commitments, and Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence. Jaydev Unadkat, who is in the squad, last played an ODI for India on November 21, 2013, against the West Indies.Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, misses out. Rahul, who has been retained in the team, has been struggling for runs in Test cricket since the start of 2022. He pipped Shubman Gill for a place in the playing XI for the first two Test matches but managed scores of 20, 17 and 1 across three innings. The last two Test matches of the series will be played in Indore and Ahmedabad from March 1 and 9, respectively. After the Test series, the two teams will also squad off in a three-match ODI series.