BCCI announces squads for India women's multi-format series against South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's women's squad for their multi-format series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in all three formats with Smriti Mandhana acting as her deputy. Batter Jemimah Rodrigues and speedster Pooja Vastrakar are part of all three squads but their availability will be subject to fitness.

The series will kick off with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a one-off Test and will conclude with a three-match T20I series.

Before the ODI series, the visiting side will play a warm-up game against the Board President's XI side in Bengaluru on June 13. The three-match 50-over series will also take place in Bengaluru. The remaining series will be played in Chennai.

After the warm-up game, the three ODIs will be played on June 16, 19 and 23 respectively. The one-off Test will be played from June 28 to July 1. Finally, the three T20Is will be played on July 5, 7 and 9 respectively.

The one-off Test will mark India's third Test match in the past seven months. Last December, India played one Test each against England and Australia. India emerged victorious against both teams with good performances.

The three ODIs of the tour are a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship. The top five teams from the championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

India's ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

India's squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues *, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar *, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia

India's squad for the three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues *, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar *, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy

*Standby: Saika Ishaque.

