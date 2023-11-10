BCCI announces team and schedule for men's U19 One-Day Quadrangular series

New Delhi [India], November 10 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the upcoming under-19 men's One-Day Quadrangular series which will feature teams from England, Bangladesh and two from host India.

BCCI released an official statement on Thursday to announce the squad as well as the schedule of the tournament which is slated to begin from November 13.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the IDFC First Bank Men's U19 One-Day Quadrangular Series featuring U19 teams from England, Bangladesh and two from host India. The tournament will be held in Vijayawada from 13th-27th November," BCCI statement read.

INDIA U19 A: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Md. Amaan, Uday Saharan (VC), Digvijay Patil, Saumy Kumar Pandey (C), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwath and Naman Tiwari.

INDIA U19 B: Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Ansh Gosai (VC), Jayant Goyat, V.S.Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Md. Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag u!9A Kawade and Kiran Chormale (C).

