BCCI congratulates India's World Cup winning captain Dhoni after his inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 : The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulates India's World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni after his he was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame during a ceremony at London on Monday, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to join the illustrious company.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance, as per a release from BCCI.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership brought calm to chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format.

With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.

Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumpings and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionized wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket.

Much like his captaincy, his unorthodox methods defied conventionbut delivered unmatched results.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: "Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seenindividuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations."

"This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals into this prestigious group. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition as a defining moment in their cricketing journey."

Reflecting on the honour, MS Dhoni said, "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognizes the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feelingsomething I will cherish forever."

The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations and has since celebrated the greatest players to have graced the game.

Alongside Dhoni, Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Graeme Smith, and Daniel Vettori were inducted as part of the ICC Hall of Fame Class of 2025 among male cricketers.

