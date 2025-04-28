BCCI congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin for receiving Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Ravichandran Ashwin was conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

BCCI congratulated Ashwin and recalled his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapati bhavan, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with Team India," BCCI posted on X.

Ashwin has played a pivotal role in numerous memorable victories for Team India across formats. His consistency, match-winning performances, and dedication to the game have earned him several accolades over the years, including the Arjuna Award and the ICC Cricketer of the Year title.

The Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, recognises distinguished service across various fields, and Ashwin's recognition highlights his impact on the sport and his invaluable contributions to the nation.

Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket. He announced his retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

