BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma on his retirement from Test cricket

New Delhi [India] May 7 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has formally announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a remarkable chapter of his international career. Following the announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its gratitude and best wishes to the veteran player.

The 38-year-old batsman took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on their X handle, "Thank you, Captain, End of an era in whites! @ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman."

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

As a leader in the longest format, Rohit captained India in 24 Test matches, winning 12 and losing 9. Although he faced criticism for India's performance during the recent tour of Australia, where India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Final, he did guide the team to the final of the 2023 edition at The Oval.

While stepping away from the oldest format, Rohit confirmed that he will continue to be available for selection in One Day Internationals, where he remains a vital part of India's setup.The departure of Rohit from Test cricket marks the end of an era, as Indian cricket bids farewell to one of its most elegant stroke-makers in whites.

Rohit has a fine Test record at home, with 2,535 runs made in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties in 55 innings, with best score of 212.

Away, Rohit has made 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with just two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings and best score of 127. In neutral venues, he has made 122 runs in two Tests at an average of 30.50, with the best score of 43.

Rohit's peak in overseas conditions came in the Pataudi Trophy against England in 2021-22, top-scoring for India with 368 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 52.57, with a century and two fifties. His knock of 127 remains his only century in South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries.

He led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor