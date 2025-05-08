BCCI dedicates rooms to cricket legends Tendulkar, Gavaskar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : In a special tribute to two of India's most celebrated cricketing icons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dedicated two rooms at its office here to Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. The newly named rooms were officially inaugurated in a ceremony attended by both legends, along with several senior BCCI officials.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, was present at the event on Tuesday and later took to social media to share his sentiments.

"Delighted to be part of the inauguration of the newly dedicated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room by @BCCI - a heartfelt tribute to two icons of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Their legacy continues to inspire generations," Shukla said in a post on X.

The presence of Tendulkar and Gavaskar at the BCCI office made the occasion even more memorable. Both players have played pivotal roles in shaping Indian cricketGavaskar as the original batting great who fearlessly took on the best in the world during the 1970s and '80s, and Tendulkar as the modern-day maestro whose records and aura defined a cricketing era.

The tribute by BCCI is not just symbolic but serves as a lasting reminder of the standards, dedication, and spirit that these two legends brought to Indian cricket. With their names etched into the very walls of the cricketing body they once represented with pride, their legacy is now a permanent fixture at the heart of Indian cricket administration.

Earlier, Rajeev Shukla applauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, stating that he has contributed significantly to Indian cricket.

"Rohit Sharma has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. He has taken the decision to retire from Test cricket. Our policy is that taking retirement from any format of the game depends entirely on the player. We never pressurise anyone or ask them to retire. He has taken the decision himself. He must have thought it through. We welcome his decision and appreciate his contribution," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

"He has led the Indian Test team very well. He has contributed a lot to Indian cricket. We will always remember his hard work. He has also said that he will keep playing one day. It is a good thing. I think he is a very good player. He still has a lot of cricket in him and a lot of strength," he added.

