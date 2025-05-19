BCCI Denies Withdrawing from Asia Cup 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amidst the ongoing tensions at the India-Pakistan border, the Asia Cup 2025 has become a topic of discussion. It is the only major tournament after ICC events where the Indian and Pakistani teams face each other. However, some reports claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 and had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of their decision. But now, the BCCI has issued a significant update on this news, completely refuting these claims.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI, "Currently, there has been no discussion regarding the Asian Cricket Council's tournaments. Since this morning, we have been seeing news that India will not participate in the ACC tournaments, namely the Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Asia Cup. But there is no truth in such news. This is all fabricated. Because so far, the BCCI has neither discussed the ACC's upcoming programs nor taken any such step. Therefore, the question of writing a letter to the ACC does not arise."

All News About Asia Cup Not Real

Secretary Devajit further stated, "Currently, our main focus is on the IPL and then the England series, which includes both men's and women's teams. The issue of the Asia Cup or any other ACC tournament has not come up for discussion at any level. Therefore, any news or reports on it are completely imaginary. Whenever the BCCI discusses any ACC program and any important decision is taken, it will be announced through the media."

Asia Cup in September:

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in September. This time, India holds the hosting rights for the tournament. The last edition of the Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan. Following that, Team India did not tour Pakistan, and all their matches were played in Dubai. The final match of the tournament was also held in Dubai, where Team India emerged victorious.