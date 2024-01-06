BCCI extends birthday greetings to Kapil Dev

New Delhi [India], January 6 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday greetings to cricketing legend Kapil Dev who turned 65 on Saturday.

Kapil Dev's imprint on cricket is permanent. He is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of all time. His extraordinary abilities and leadership prowess continue to inspire young players. He is a fast-medium bowler recognised for his sheer pace and a hard-hitting middle-order batter.

Taking to X, BCCI posted a picture of Kapil with his international stats and wished Team India's greatest all-rounder a very happy birthday.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1743472456399270136

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also extended his wishes to the "icon of the game and inspiration to millions".

https://twitter.com/ShuklaRajiv/status/1743490580783477028

"Happy Birthday legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. You are icon of the game, and inspiration to millions. Your contribution to Indian cricket is etched in history. On your birthday, wishing you great health, joy, laughter, and love ! Keep inspiring the youngsters. @therealkapildev," Shukla posted on X.

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings wrote on X, " The Haryana Hurricane #SherSquad, aao saare Kapil paji nu janamdin diyan mubarkaan dayiye. Here's hoping he has a wonderful year ahead."

https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1743487828527570975

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished "one of the greatest all-rounders" and wrote, "9031 international runs, 687 international wickets, first Indian Captain to lift the World Cup Happy birthday to legend and one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game, Kapil Dev."

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1743460124373516350

Kapil Dev was the Indian team captain, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.

Aside from his on-field exploits, Kapil's personality and sportsmanship catapulted him to the status of a role model for young cricketers. His captaincy of India's World Cup-winning team in 1983 was a watershed event in Indian cricket, motivating a generation and engraving his name in cricketing history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor