BCCI, Harbhajan Singh extend wishes to 'Jumbo' Anil Kumble on his 53rd birthday

New Delhi [India], October 17 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended birthday greetings to former Indian spinner Anil Kumble as he turned 53 on Tuesday.

BCCI took to X to extend birthday wishes for the spinner and posted a video, revisiting Kumble's memorable 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1999.

On his birthday, let's relive @anilkumble1074's brilliant 🔟-wicket haul against Pakistan 🎥🔽#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/BFrxNqLxil— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2023

"Most wickets by an Indian in men's international cricket Second bowler in Tests to scalp 10 wickets in an innings Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. On his birthday, let's relive @anilkumble1074's brilliant -wicket haul against Pakistan," BCCI posted on X.

4️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ intl. matches 9️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ intl. wickets 3️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ intl. runs Most wickets by an Indian in men’s international cricket Second bowler in Tests to scalp 10 wickets in an innings Wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/KPkj6bF46T — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings also wished their former head coach and posted,"'Jumbo' birthday wishes to the spin wizard Anil Kumble."

'Jumbo' birthday wishes to the spin wizard Anil Kumble 🎂#HappyBirthday #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #JazbaHaiPunjabi pic.twitter.com/qPvIIyQpIz— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 17, 2023

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to X and posted, "Brother @anilkumble1074 is a great combo of skill, talent and passion. On your birthday, I send you lots of love and wishes. May you have a great time ahead with health, happiness, smiles, prosperity and a more meaningful life. Keep inspiring!"

Brother @anilkumble1074 is a great combo of skill, talent and passion. On your birthday, sending you lots of love and wishes. May you have a great time ahead with health, happiness, smiles, prosperity and a more meaningful life. Keep inspiring ! pic.twitter.com/cOyOWAr0DB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2023

Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time. Under him, India won a Test series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

