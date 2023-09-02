BCCI, Hockey India wish each other as India clash against its arch-rival Pakistan today

New Delhi [India], September 2 : On a rare occasion, both the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and the Cricket team are playing arch-rivals Pakistan today - making it a thrilling Saturday for sports buffs across the globe.

While the Indian Cricket Team took on Pakistan in the ODI of the coveted Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take on their rivals in the Final of the Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah, Oman.

Both Indian teams gunning for victory, BCCI and Hockey India social media handles exchanged good luck messages to each - in a show of camaraderie and sportsmanship between the two national federations.

“Hey there, @BCCI! Good luck with your "bat-tastic" showdown. We are ready on the Hockey side. Are we looking at a clean sweep today?,” read a Tweet from the official handle of Hockey India.

Responding to the tweet, the Indian Cricket Board from its official Twitter handle wrote, “Thanks for the wishes! Our match is underway we've got our fingers crossed for your final Showdown! Bring that trophy home!”

Hey @TheHockeyIndia, thanks for the wishes! Our match is underway we've got our fingers crossed for your final Showdown! Bring that trophy home!#TeamIndia https://t.co/8JxDX3ewcU— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team confirmed their spot in the Final of Men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, a tournament that is also a qualifying event for the FIH Men’s Hockey 5s World Cup Oman 2024, after a comprehensive 10-4 win over Malaysia in the Semi-Final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reached the Final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first Semi-Final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the Elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.

Mohammed Raheel (9', 16', 24', 28'), Maninder Singh (2'), Pawan Rajbhar (13'), Sukhvinder (21'), Dipsan Tirkey (22'), Jugraj Singh (23'), and Gurjot Singh (29') scored the goals for India, while Captain Ismail Abu (4'), Akhimullah Anuar (7', 19'), Muhamad Din (19') were on target for Malaysia.

With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor