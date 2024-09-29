BCCI inaugurates new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This world-class facility, the result of the vision of Jay Shah, the secretary of the organisation, to nurture the future of cricket, will now be called the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Spanning over 40 acres, this facility is designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India. The Centre of Excellence features a total of three grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, highlighting its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities, as per a press release from BCCI.

At the heart of the Centre are three world-class cricket grounds. Ground A, the main ground, boasts an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches ready for play. Equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, it can host and telecast matches under lights. Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and 9 Black Cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha, respectively.

An innovative subsurface drainage system ensures quick recovery after rainfall, minimising disruptions and maintaining a consistent playing schedule. The grounds are designed with

white picket fencing and lush green seating mounds, reminiscent of English county grounds.

-Comprehensive Practice Resources

The Centre offers an impressive 45 outdoor net pitches for practice organised into nine clusters, including Mumbai red soil, Mandya soil, Kalahandi black cotton soil, and concrete pitches, all separated by safety nets sourced from the UK. Adjacent to the nets is a dedicated fielding practice area and six outdoor running tracks with natural grass and Mondo synthetic surfaces.

A world-class indoor practice facility features eight pitches with premium turfs from the UK and

Australia, alongside an 80-meter common run-up area. Large, toughened glass panels allow natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere. Integrated cameras capture play for analytical purposes, ensuring athletes can train regardless of weather or time.

-State-of-the-Art Amenities

The South Pavilion, a G+2 structure spanning 45,000 square feet, includes one of the largest dressing rooms at nearly 3,000 square feet, complete with a jacuzzi, lounge, massage room, kit room, and restrooms. It will house a carefully curated Hall of Fame showcasing India's cricketing legacy. Additional features include commentator and match referee rooms with cutting-edge broadcasting facilities, a spacious press conference area, VIP lounge and dining area, and administrative offices. The Dining and Dormitory block, a G+1 building with a 15,000 square-foot area, offers food and lodging for staff, including male and female dormitories with a provision for future expansion.

-Hi-tech Sports Science & Medicine Block

The Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) Block encompasses a 16,000 square-foot gym equipped with best-in-class equipment. It includes four athletic tracks and high-quality Mondo rubber flooring. The block also houses a physiotherapy rehab gym, sports science and medicine lab with the latest technology, recovery area with jacuzzi, sauna, steam bath, underwater pool spa, and cold shower area. An 80-seater meeting room, coaches' area, and a 25x12-meter swimming pool are also part of this facility. Dedicated audio-visual and projector facilities support training sessions, presentations, and fitness classes.

-Commitment Beyond Cricket

This facility is not just for cricket and is dedicated to advancing sports science and supporting athletes across disciplines. The state-of-the-art Sports Science & Medicine facility will be open to leading Indian Olympians, contributing to the overall growth of the Indian sports ecosystem."

-A New Era for Indian Sports

The BCCI Centre of Excellence is set to revolutionise sports training and development in India. with its world-class facilities and a commitment to excellence, the new CoE demonstrates the BCCI's dedication to fostering the next generation of athletes and elevating the country's status in the global sports arena.

