BCCI incentive scheme aimed at promoting Test cricket as pinnacle of the sport, say Roger Binny and Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for the senior men's team players, the Board president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah said that the initiative recognizes and rewards the efforts of players, promoting Test cricket as "pinnacle of the sport".

"BCCI is pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes," the cricket board said in a release.

"This scheme is not only designed to encourage players to engage in the purest format of the sport but also addresses the evolving dynamics of the cricketing landscape, ensuring parity with match fees in other formats and league cricket," it added.

Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakh.

"We are thrilled to introduce the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme,' reaffirming our dedication to the well-being and encouragement of our senior men cricketers. This initiative aligns with our vision of promoting Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport," BCCI president said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that the incentive would serve as an "additional reward structure" on top of existing match fees of Rs 15 lakh for players. The move will provide "financial growth" and "stability" to players who participate keenly in the most revered format of the sport.

"The 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' is a progressive move to acknowledge the significance of Test cricket. This pioneering initiative is intricately aligned with our broader vision, which is focussed around the promotion of Test cricket as the undisputed pinnacle of the sport. As we embark on this journey, we are not only recognizing the invaluable contributions of our players but also fostering an environment that values and prioritizes the essence of the traditional format of the game. This scheme is designed to inspire our cricketers to contribute their absolute best to the longer format of the game. It is a recognition of the unique challenges and demands that Test cricket poses, and through this initiative, we seek to not only reward excellence but also cultivate a renewed passion for the purest form of the sport," Jay Shah said.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the Test format undeniably inhabits a memorable place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

"Test cricket undeniably occupies a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. It embodies the essence of the sport, demanding skill, endurance, and a strategic approach. The introduction of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' is a strategic move that goes beyond mere financial considerations. While it undoubtedly aims to provide players with a sense of financial stability, its broader purpose is to serve as a motivational catalyst," he said.

BCCI honorary treasurer Ashish Shelar said rewarding the dedication that players invest in Test cricket is fundamental to preserving essence of the sport

"Serving as the guardians of the game, we bear a profound responsibility to uphold the values and aspirations of cricket. Recognizing and rewarding the unwavering dedication that players invest in Test cricket is fundamental to preserving the essence of the sport. The introduction of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' is a significant stride in fulfilling this responsibility, as it signifies a deliberate step toward providing our players with the stability and growth opportunities they rightfully deserve," he said.

