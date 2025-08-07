BCCI invites applications for key positions at Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for three key full-time roles at its state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, as per a release.

These roles are integral to enhancing India's cricketing framework across coaching, education, and sports science domains, according to a release from BCCI.

Resident Faculty - Batting, BCCI COE: The Resident Faculty - Batting will support and deliver BCCI's national coach education programmes across certification Levels 0-3.

The individual will contribute to the development of course content, manage assessments, provide hands-on mentoring, and track coach development progress. The role also involves managing digital learning platforms and liaising with zonal coaches.

Eligibility: Former First-Class or International Cricketer. Certified BCCI Level-2 or Level-3 Coach (preferred). Minimum 5 years' coaching experience at the state or elite youth level. Proficiency in performance analysis tools and digital platforms.

Resident Faculty - Bowling, BCCI COE: This role mirrors the responsibilities of the batting faculty, with a specific focus on bowling education.

The selected coach will lead the delivery of BCCI's certification courses, participate in curriculum development, conduct coach assessments, and drive mentoring initiatives tailored to bowling.

Eligibility: Former First-Class or International Cricketer. Certified BCCI Level-2 or Level-3 Coach (preferred).At least 5 years' coaching experience with elite teams. Familiarity with LMS tools, coach development systems, and performance tracking software.

Head - Sports Science and Medicine, BCCI COE: The BCCI COE is looking to appoint an accomplished and visionary Head of Sports Science and Medicine to lead its multi-disciplinary team.

The role involves providing strategic performance planning, injury prevention and rehabilitation oversight, athlete development, and integration of sports science services across national teams and the COE.

The position will also build partnerships with international institutes for research and innovation.

Eligibility: Master's degree (Doctorate preferred) in sports science or a related discipline. Minimum 5 years' experience in a leadership role managing multi-disciplinary performance teams. Proven experience in high-performance sport environments. Strong background in athlete development, clinical governance, and strategic planning.

Important Information: Application Deadline: 5:00 PM IST on August 20, 2025. All positions are based at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Candidates shortlisted after screening will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation. Applicants must be under the age of 60 at the time of applying, the BCCI release added.

