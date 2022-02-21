BCCI likely to investigate Wriddhiman Saha's quote and tweet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to investigate the recent remarks of the Indian wicketkeeper and the 'threat messages' posted by the senior cricketer. Senior wicketkeeper batter Saha was not named in Team India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper batter Saha had recently flagged a journalist by sharing a screenshot of his interaction on Twitter. Posting a string of WhatsApp messages sent by the journalist to Saha, the Indian wicketkeeper batter had questioned the arrogant tone of the "respected journalist”. From Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, legendary opener Virender Sehwag to iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra, a host of former cricketers have extended their support to Saha on Twitter. According to a report filed by TimesofIndia, it has been learned that the apex cricket board in India has called for a "thorough investigation" in the aftermath of the controversy. "The matter cannot be put to rest until every single detail of what Saha has said in the interview and the tweet he shared is looked into," sources close to the development told TOI.

Saha last played a Test match for India in 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. "Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it," officials said. The report added that the BCCI will approach Saha regarding the screenshot of the WhatsApp messages posted by the Team India batter for a 'forensic investigation' "If the sender of those messages indeed happens to be a journalist covering Indian cricket, the Board will take steps towards banning him," an official said.In his recent interview, Saha revealed that head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to contemplate retirement. Besides Saha, former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, premier batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and senior pacer Ishant Sharma were also dropped from India's Test squad ahead of the Sri Lanka series. Saha had also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him to not 'worry about anything as long as he is at the helm'. "The Rahul Dravid-bit is understandable. He's the national coach and may have wanted to keep his players in the loop. That's between the coach and the players. What was the need for a BCCI official to speak with Saha and assure him of a place in the side? 'I don't need to worry till he's there'. Kitni galat baat hai yeh (How wrong it is to say something like this)," officials added.