BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its blue tick verification on its ‘X’ (Twitter) account after the cricket governing body in India changed its profile picture to the Indian flag in support of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign, launched ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, invites residents to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

The BCCI honoured the request by changing its profile image to the tricolour.

However, the BCCI lost its blue tick as a result. This is due to the fact that clicking 'X' removes the blue tick from accounts that alter their profile images. The blue tick is a verification mark that signifies an account is genuine and belongs to the person or organisation that it claims to represent.

Meanwhile, Team India clinched the fourth T20I on Saturday to level the five-match series at 2-2.

The fifth T20I on Sunday will decide the series.

After the culmination of the multi-format series against the Windies, Rohit Sharma will return as skipper as India shifts focus to the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023.

