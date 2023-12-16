BCCI lto launch IPL-like T10 league in 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly contemplating the introduction of a T10 format cricket league, with a potential launch window between September and October next year. According to Moneycontrol, the launch of the T10 format cricket league is currently in its preliminary stages. Despite being in the early planning phase, the initiative has garnered positive feedback from stakeholders and potential sponsors.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is actively involved in shaping the details of this proposal. The choice of a T10 format is considered strategic, with insiders suggesting Moneycontrol that it could play a pivotal role in further elevating the sport's popularity in the country.According to the report, the board is aiming to resolve a number of issues related to the prospective installation of a new league, including the format itself and a number of other aspects that affect the IPL.

According to the Moneycontrol report, the franchisees now possess the authority to reject any new plan that resembles the IPL that the BCCI suggests.According to the report’s sources, who were informed of the developments, BCCI must take into account a number of crucial considerations before establishing this new league. Among these are how to guarantee that the greatest players in white-ball cricket play in the league and how to set an age limit to prevent the IPL from losing its appeal.It further stated that because cricket boards are currently not making enough money from bilateral series, they may benefit financially from this new series as well as a prospective revenue-sharing arrangement.