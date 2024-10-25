BCCI names Team India squad for South Africa T20I series; Ramandeep Singh among three new call-ups

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The BCCI unveiled Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa on Friday, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side. The selection included several surprises, with all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal - receiving maiden call-ups for the tour.

Ramandeep Singh, rewarded for his solid performances with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL season and his impressive showing at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, made the squad as a promising all-rounder addition. Among bowlers, Vyshak and Dayal also secured their places. Notably, Dayal had previously received his maiden Test call-up in October.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, both of whom opened in the recent Bangladesh series, retained their spots, while Tilak Varma, who captained India A to the semi-finals in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, also joined the squad. Jitesh Sharma continues as the backup wicketkeeper.

In the all-rounder category, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been selected to bring balance to the lineup. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been rewarded for his recent performances, particularly against Bangladesh, with Ravi Bishnoi set to accompany him in the spin department.

India's pace attack features five bowlers, with Hardik Pandya doubling as an all-rounder. The pacers include Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Yash Dayal, providing a strong bowling core for the series.

Among the notable absences, Mayank Yadav, who made his international debut in the last series against Bangladesh, is sidelined due to injury, as is all-rounder Riyan Parag. The BCCI shared that Parag is undergoing a 'long-term resolution for his chronic right shoulder injury' at the Centre of Excellence. Shivam Dube, who also missed the Bangladesh series due to injury, remains unavailable.

India's T20I series against South Africa consists of four matches, starting on November 8 at Kingsmead, Durban.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor