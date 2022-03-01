BCCI permits 50% capacity crowd for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test

The BCCI will be allowing a 50 percent capacity crowd for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match in Mohali, RP Singla, treasurer, PCA, confirmed to Indian Express. The Test match will be played between Match 4-8 and will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. In a statement, Mr. Singla said that the fans in 50 percent capacity will be allowed for the test match in Mohali. This being Kohli’s 100th Test match adds a bit more drama to it. The Indian team have already started preparing for the first Test in Mohali. Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricket to achieve this milestone joining the likes of legendary cricketers in Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

“We got the communication from BCCI about the allowing of fans at 50% capacity for the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali starting March 4. So far, we will allow online sale of tickets from Wednesday onwards as it becomes crowded at the ticket counters at the stadium. Fans will be there to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th Test match and PCA will ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are followed,” said RP Singla, treasurer, PCA. Meanwhil, Kohli has stepped down from the Test captaincy role after the South Africa tour and will be playing as a pure batter under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. He has been the most successful captain for India in Tests with 40 wins in 68 Tests. The right-hander had a terrific series in 2017 when Sri Lanka toured India last time around.

Earlier, speaking to India Today on Kohli's 100th Test, Gavaskar expressed his disappointment at the decision, of not allowing crowds for Kohli's 100th test, but felt that it was taken in greater interest. "Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there. India has played without any crowds in recent times. Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very very special. Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played," he said.