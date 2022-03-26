BCCI plans to start Womens IPL by 2023: Ganguly

BCCI plans to launch women's IPL by next year, announced BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. This year's IPL will feature four matches as usual, Ganguly said.

"It (the full-fledged women’s IPL) has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully,” saidBCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"There will be four matches involving three teams around the time of the playoffs," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said after the meeting.

According to reports, four franchises owned by the men's team want to invest in WIPL. This will be considered after understanding the format of the competition as per BCCI's planning. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after a meeting of the IPL governing council on Friday that "the AGM must approve the entire women's IPL. We plan to start it from next year." In an interview to PTI in February, Ganguly had said that the women's IPL would start in 2023.