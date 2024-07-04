BCCI president Roger Binny reaches ITC Maurya Delhi, joins Team India for T20 WC win celebrations

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny reached the ITC Maurya hotel in Delhi on Thursday, where he will be joining Team India as they celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

The ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi from Barbados on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting their heroes and the sight of the silverware.

From the hotel, Team India reached the hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Virat, Rohit, Hardik, and head coach Rahul Dravid were spotted at the hotel.

#WATCH | BCCI President Roger Binny at ITC Maurya in Delhi. Men's Indian Cricket Team is at the hotel as they arrived in Delhi from Barbados after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.

The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

The moment Indian players landed at the airport, they were welcomed amid loud cheers by fans, who shouted 'India India' at the top of their lungs while some also shouted the names of their favourite players on seeing them. The Men in Blue also acknowledged their fans' support, waving at them after sitting inside the team bus.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy will be cut at the ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate the win.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

