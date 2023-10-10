BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah meet Asian Games gold medallist Team India

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday met with Asian Games gold medallist Team India in New Delhi.

Indian men's and women's teams both won gold medals in the 19th Asian Games.

"BCCI President Mr Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr @JayShah met with the #TeamIndia Gold Medallists in New Delhi today," BCCI posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Asian Games contingent, which achieved a record medal tally, and said they had created history.

He said there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country due to the performance of the Indian contingent.

" You have created history...I welcome all of you (athletes) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. Because of your hard work and achievements, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country. We never had a dearth of talent in our country but due to several obstacles, our athletes weren't able to convert their talent into medals," he said at the event held at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first and won medals in several new disciplines.

India finished their Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou in China with a record haul of 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Shooting, athletics and archery contributed significantly to India's tally. The cricket and kabaddi teams bagged two gold medals each while the men's hockey team's gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Squash gave India five medals, including two gold.

India won three medals in badminton including a historic gold in men's doubles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor