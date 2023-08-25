BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajeev Shukla to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], August 25 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president along with vice-president Rajeev Shukla will travel to Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to begin on August 30 as persources.

"BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup match on September 4. Before that both officials will go to Sri Lanka on September 1 for India versus Pakistan as both teams will face each other on September 2," said ansource.

Both the president and vice president will return to India on September 7.

Binny and Shukla are going to travel to Pakistan after an invitation was extended to the members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and other cricket boards to attend the mega event.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Pakistan cricket team will play the tournament's opener against Nepal, who will be playing their first Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Jay Shah, on July 19 announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023.

The tournament will kick off on August 30, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to lock horns in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2.

The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle, Sri Lanka. India is in Group A, which also has Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, in Kandy. They will be playing their second group stage match at the same venue against Nepal on September 4.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles. India has been the most successful team in the tournament's history, with a total of seven titles.

