BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tested positive for COVID in Kolkata

BCCI president and former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly tested positive for covid-19 in Kolkata. PTI stated that "BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, say BCCI sources,".



Despite being double vaccinated Ganguly has been tested positive, on Sunday night he experienced mild fever, after which he did an RT-PCR test which came out positive. On Monday he had been taken to the hospital and fortunately, he didn't have any serious issues, the doctor told him to self-isolate.



"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

He was taken to the same hospital, where he had been admitted before when he suffered cardiac arrest and had undergone angioplasty at the Woodlands Nursing Home. Earlier this year his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID.