BCCI releases 'request for quotation' for official partner rights for Indian Premier League

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], January 29 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday released of Request for Quotation (RFQ) for official partner rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League," a BCCI release said on Monday.

It said the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, are contained in the 'Request for Quotation' ("RFQ") document which can be taken by depositing a non-refundable fee of Rs five lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1751894869612925186

The RFQ can be purchased till February 19. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ.

Only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out shall be eligible to bid, the release said.

BCCI said it reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

BCCI awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to TATA Group for five years.

