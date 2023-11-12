BCCI Secretary Jay Shah extends wishes to people on Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 12 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Shah took to X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a radiant and Happy Diwali! May this festival of lights bring abundance, love, and laughter into your lives. Let's cherish the moments with family, indulge in the sweetness of festivities, and shine bright like the Diwali diyas. Here's to spreading happiness and creating beautiful memories."

Earlier on Saturday, Shah expressed happiness at the ICC World cup 2023 reaching a milestone of a million fans. Shah thanked fans, state associations and every stakeholder of the tournament for their hard work.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has welcomed its one-millionth fan through the gates as the event remains on track to break the record as the most attended ICC tournament ever. The one-millionth fan came through the turnstiles during the match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, the same venue that will host the World Cup final on November 19.

"Our vision was to make this World Cup the greatest ever and I am truly delighted that we have broken all previous records. My sincere thanks to our devoted fans, the State Associations and every stakeholder who worked tirelessly in the run-up to this mega event. As we now approach the crucial home stretch, we will continue to work closely with the @ICC in providing a truly memorable experience for everyone involved. The best is yet to come!," tweeted Shah.

India will take on the Netherlands in the final league-stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday. The semifinals will be taking place on November 15 and 16 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

