BCCI secretary Jay Shah says India men, women cricketers to get equal match fee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah as the apex body have decided to provide equal match fees to both the Men's and Women's cricket team.

"I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI Women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

"The BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added.