BCCI secretary Jay Shah wins 'Sports Business Leader of the Year' award

New Delhi, Dec 5 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), secretary Jay Sha has been honoured with the prestigious Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at the CII Sports Business Awards 2023.

The BCCI took to social media platform ‘X’ to congratulate Shah for winning the award, "CONGRATULATIONS to BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah on being awarded the Sports Business Leader of the Year Award at the @FollowCII Sports Business Awards 2023. A first for any leader in Indian Sports administration, this recognition is truly deserved!”

"His leadership has left an indelible mark on Cricket worldwide— spearheading the ICC Men's World Cup to new heights, championing inclusivity with significant strides in pay parity and the creation of the Women's Premier League, steering the inclusion of Cricket at the Olympics, and many more groundbreaking initiatives that have changed the game forever," BCCI posted on X.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Sports, presented the award, underscoring Shah’s pivotal role in steering Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. This recognition is underscored by a series of ground-breaking achievements that have not only elevated the sport but also reshaped its dynamics.

Under Shah’s stewardship, the recently concluded ICC Men’s World Cup etched its name in history as the most attended World Cup ever. The resounding success of the tournament not only captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also solidified India’s status as a global cricketing powerhouse.

One of the most remarkable strides under Shah’s leadership is the realization of pay parity in Indian cricket. Breaking barriers and championing equality, Shah ensured that both male and female cricketers received equitable compensation, marking a paradigm shift in the landscape of Indian sports.

This move reflects not only a commitment to fairness but also an acknowledgment of the immense talent and dedication exhibited by women athletes, fostering an environment of inclusivity and empowerment.

In another laudable initiative, Shah spearheaded the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, a ground-breaking tournament that has provided a platform for the country’s top female cricketers to showcase their skills. This initiative not only addresses the gender gap in sports but also cements India's commitment to fostering excellence across all facets of cricket.

Moreover, Shah’s influential role as a driving force in the ICC Olympics Working Group has played a vital part in bringing cricket to the Olympics, showcasing his dedication to expanding the global footprint of the sport.

This strategic involvement reflects not only his commitment to the growth of cricket but also positions him as a key figure in shaping the future of the game on a global stage.

