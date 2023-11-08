BCCI seeks copy of FIR in World Cup 2023 ticket black marketing case

Kolkata, Nov 8 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought the copy of an FIR filed by Kolkata Police in the case of Cricket World Cup 2023 match ticket black marketing case in the city.

The BCCI has sought the copy of the FIR in reply to the Kolkata Police’s notice to the board on November 5seeking information on the process followed in online marketing of tickets.

“The BCCI has replied to our notice on Tuesday evening seeking the copy of the FIR registered in the matter. The board authorities have claimed that going through the contents of the FIR will make things easier for them to reply to the queries made by us in the matter. We have sent them a copy of the FIR in the matter on Wednesday morning,” he said.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), whose officials were questioned by the officers at the Maidan Police Station last week, denied any kind of responsibility in the matter, since the association is in no way involved with the marketing of tickets which is being done through an online agency.

The city police also questioned the officials of the online ticket marketing entity and they said that they would need more time to reply to the queries on this count in detail.

The matter of ticket black marketing first surfaced after the police on November 1 evening arrested an individual red-handed while trying to sell tickets for the India-South Africa match scheduled on November 5.

Later, an individual filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police, accusing the BCCI, CAB and the BookMyShow of promoting black marketing of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023.

--IANS

