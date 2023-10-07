BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets for electrifying India-Pakistan clash on October 14

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday will release 14,000 tickets for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

In a statement, BCCI announced the release of tickets, "BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets for India v. Pakistan League Match on October 14, 2023."

"The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com," the statement further added.

The cricket fever is all-time high all over the world as the World Cup has kicked off with a couple of highly entertaining matches. 'Men in Blue' are full of confidence after winning the Asia Cup and clinching a recently concluded ODI series against five-time World Champions Australia.

Pakistan and India will square off in the biggest stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14.

'The Men in Green' will be out for revenge after India dominated them in a thumping 228-run victory in the Asia Cup Super Four stage last month.

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia tomorrow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

On the other hand, Pakistan are already off and running after registering an 81-run victory over the Netherlands on Friday.

Pakistan achieved their 14th consecutive victory while defending a target of 275 runs or more. Put to bat first, Pakistan posted 286 on the board and Haris Rauf-led pace attack registered an 81-run victory.

India will be looking to kick off their campaign on a similar note against the mighty Australia.

