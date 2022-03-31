BCCI sets base price of INR 33,000 crore for IPL media rights

The BCCI has set an astronomical amount of close to INR 33000 crore for the media rights of the Indian T20 League for the five-year period from 2023 to 2027. The first bundle is for the television rights in the subcontinent of India, where the base price to telecast each IPL match is INR 49 crore. This will total up to INR 18130 crore for a five-year time frame. The second bundle is for digital rights alone, and this will come at a base price of INR 33 crore for every match. For a period of five years, this will add up to a sum of INR 12210 crore, as reported by Cricbuzz.

Bundle C will have a package of 18 matches of the IPL. These 18 matches will consist of the opening and closing matches, the playoff matches, as well as all the second matches (night match) whenever a doubleheader is played. This will total up to a sum of INR 1440 crore at a cost of INR 16 crore per match. Bundle C will be available for the OTT players in the market and will be sold to a single player. Bundle D, which is for the rights outside the Indian subcontinent, comes with a fee of INR 3 crore per match. With 74 matches for a period of five years, this will amount to a price of INR 1110 crore and will include the digital as well as the television rights of the tournament.