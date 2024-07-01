BCCI Shares Pics of Latest Photoshoot of Captain Rohit Sharm With T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma posed with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in the latest photoshoot as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures on social media sites on Monday, July 1.

The thrust of the captain is now over after winning the World Cup, after losing last year during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The India skipper was in the official team jersey as he posed with the trophy on a beach, possibly in Barbados.

The Indian Cricket Board also shared a caption for the Sharm. "A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You’ve done it!"

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are due to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and three ODIs, which will kick off on July 27.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Other Team Members With World Cup 2024 Trophy

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took wickets each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

World Cup Win Celebration in Pictures

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.