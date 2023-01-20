BCCI to allow five overseas players in playing XI for Women's IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to allow five foreign players in the playing XI, with at least one cricketer from an Associate country in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Indian Premier League. This is a historic decision from the governing body considering the male counterparts can play only four foreign players in the playing XI. Also, no board has made any such provision in the past across Women's T20 leagues. The report also claims that the Roger Binny-led organisation has set INR 12 crore as the salary cap for the WIPL.

It is also reported that the fund size will have an annual increment of INR 1.5 crore in the coming four years and will rise up to INR 18 crore by the end of the first five-year cycle (by 2027). Unlike the inaugural season of the IPL, there is no provision for the icon players in the five-team league. “The teams will have the option of fielding five foreign players as long as the fifth player is from an Associate nation,” a source close to the development informed Cricbuzz. Now, even though the dates of the new tournament haven’t been announced, it is expected to begin on March 4, with the finals to be hosted on March 26. Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are expected to host all the matches as Wankhede Stadium will be hosting the games of the Men’s IPL. In the meantime, the governing body of Indian cricket has recently sold the media rights for a whopping INR 951 crore to Viacom 18 - which means the cricket board will earn INR 7.09 crores per WIPL game.