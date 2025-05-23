BCCI to announce India's squad for upcoming five-match Test series against England tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 23 : The Men's Selection Committee will announce India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 on Saturday in Mumbai, as per a release from BCCI.

The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference. The Indian cricket team is set to tour England in 2025 for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The series will take place from June to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Prior to the series, there will also be three India 'A' matches against England Lions, the first of which will take place at the St.Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on May 30.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India 'A' in those matches, with wicketkeeper/batter Dhruv Jurel appointed vice captain. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will link up with the 'A' squad ahead of the second match.

Rohit ended his 11-year-long Test career on May 7 after representing the country in 67 Tests. This left India with a massive leadership hole ahead of the England tour starting in June, which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

Virat Kohli also announced his retirement from Tests earlier this month, marking an end to a brilliant career spanning 14 years and 123 Tests.

Virat's 14-year journey in the whites transformed India into a result-producing machine. He infused aggression and the culture of fitness into a team riddled with youth and experience. In a career that redefined the demands of the game, Virat scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, and finished as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

