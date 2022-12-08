BCCI to conduct review meeting after Team India 'embarrassing performance' against Bangladesh

After two back-to-back defeats to Bangladesh resulting in an ODI series loss for the Rohit Sharma-captained Indian team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a review meeting. BCCI’s office-bearers will meet coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, Rohit and former skipper Virat Kohli once the team returns from the tour of Bangladesh.

We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh," a top BCCI official told The Indian Express. Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed his maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah Riyadh (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs. Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as they were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls.