BCCI to decide Bumrah's availability for Champions Trophy on February 11: Report

New Delhi [India], February 10 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is to decide talisman India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's availability in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11, Tuesday, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

The report stated that recently Bumrah had a scan of his back at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. BCCI's medical staff and the selectors will hold a meeting.

Earlier in January, in the last innings of the Perth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Sydney, the speedster didn't bowl a single ball as he went for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test.

Following the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the Indian spearhead should rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan.

Bumrah was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45.

Particularly in Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 in the corner, Bumrah's fitness will play crucial for the Men in Blue in the ICC tournament.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the ICC tournament between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

