BCCI to raise Asia Cup trophy handover issue at ICC meeting, confirms Devajit Saikia

New Delhi [India], November 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, on Saturday confirmed that India will raise the Asia Cup trophy handover issue at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, citing the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) lack of response despite a formal communication sent ten days ago.

India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Minister for Interior, and pandemonium ensued in the post-match presentation. In response to India's decision, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais and carried it off the ground without explanation.

"We have approached ACC and we have sent a letter 10 days ago. There is no positive response. We are maintaining the same stand. Therefore, we will raise the issue at the ICC meeting, which begins on November 4 in Dubai. The trophy will come, and that is for certain, because this trophy has been won by India hands down. Only the timeline has to be fixed," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

"If we had to take it from him, then we would have taken it on that day of the final. Our stance is evident: we are not accepting it from that gentleman. So, there is no change of stand on the part of BCCI. We are not accepting the trophy from the ACC Chairman, who is the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Therefore, it has to come but not from his hands," he added.

Despite the imbroglio, India found a way to celebrate, with captain Suryakumar Yadav mimicking his predecessor, Rohit Sharma's slow walk after the T20 World Cup final in 2024, and lifting the imaginary trophy alongside his teammates.

The impasse over the Asia Cup trophy began with India's refusal to accept the title from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister amid cross-border tensions between the two nations after their five-wicket win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor