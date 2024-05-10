BCCI To Release Rahul Dravid: Board of Control for Cricket To Invite Applicants For New Head Coach

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced that the BCCI will imminently publish an advertisement for the role of head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. India is gearing up for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, set to commence on June 1st, with the United States and the West Indies co-hosting the event. India's last ICC tournament was the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they ended as runners-up, losing to Australia in the final held in Ahmedabad.

Shah disclosed this information during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. He mentioned that Rahul Dravid's term as head coach concludes in June and stated, "If he wishes to apply, he is welcome to do so." "The tenure for Rahul is until June. So, should he choose to apply, he has the freedom to do so," Shah stated, as reported by Cricbuzz. The Secretary of the BCCI did not disclose whether the new coach would be Indian or foreign but clarified that the decision would rest with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

"We cannot predetermine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. The decision lies with the CAC, and we are an international body. This decision will also be made by the CAC. There are numerous players adept in all formats, such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and others. Additionally, such a scenario is unprecedented in India," Shah elaborated. Furthermore, Shah confirmed that the appointment would be long-term, with the coach expected to serve for more than two years.