BCCI unhappy with Ganguly's performance as board President

In a major development, Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI president is ending on a sour note. As reported by the cricket website Cricbuzz, Ganguly will not be reappointed as BCCI president in the upcoming elections on October 18. It is almost expected that former experienced all-rounder Roger Binny will take over as president. The entire board, including Ganguly, who became the first former cricketer to take up the role of BCCI president in 2019, was recently granted a second straight term by the Supreme Court.

However, Ganguly will be unable to benefit from this move because the existing board management is dissatisfied with Ganguly. According to Cricbuzz, Ganguly was harshly rebuked during a recent meeting of board officials in Delhi. The officials criticised Ganguly for failing to do the right thing as president, and the path to becoming president was thus blocked.

Amid reports that Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of "trying to humiliate" the former Indian skipper as it failed to induct him into the party. The BJP had tried to spread a message among people ahead of last year's assembly elections that Mr Ganguly, who is immensely popular in the state, would join the party, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.