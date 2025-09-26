New Delhi [India], September 26 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla lavished praise on "brilliant" KL Rahul for his flamboyant 176* that steered India A to a commanding five-wicket win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday.

While pursuing a daunting 412-run target, Rahul engineered a batting masterclass to gun down the highest successful fourth-innings chase by any 'A' side. Sai Sudharsan walloped a 100(172) while Dhruv Jurel played the second fiddle with a blistering 56(66) to set up a fabled win for the hosts.

Despite being left threadbare in the first innings at 194, India conjured a flawless performance in the second innings, courtesy of the established stars stepping up to the plate when the situation demanded it. Shukla was "proud" of India's spirited effort to gun down the daunting target on the final day, which paved the way to glory.

"India A shines in Lucknow with a commanding win! @klrahul's brilliant 176*, Sai Sudharsan's composed century, and @dhruvjurel21's valuable 56 paved the way for victory over Australia A in the unofficial Test. Proud of the team! @BCCI," Shukla wrote on X.

During the four-day pulsating fixture, Rahul's presence at the field was fundamental to India A's ground-breaking victory. He retired hurt on 74 from 92 balls on the third day, and eventually returned to the crease after Manav Suthar's dismissal.

He brought up his ton in 136 deliveries and ensured India did not relinquish its advantage. He finished unbeaten on 176 off 210 balls to steer India past the finishing line. His unblemished outing was the first instance he had hammered a 150-plus score in first-class cricket since 199 in a Test against England in 2016.

Head of Cricket at Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman, extended wishes to the India A side for their historic triumph, which served as a testament to the team's resilience and mental strength.

"Congratulations to the India A men's team on a stunning win in the 2nd Multi-Day game against Australia A, clinching the series! Coming from behind to chase 400+ in the 4th innings on a challenging wicket is a true testament to the team's mental strength and resilience. Wishing the team all the best for the upcoming One Dayers!" Laxman wrote on X.

After scripting a 1-0 win in the two-match unofficial Test series, both sides will lock horns in the three unofficial One-Day series, commencing in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor