BCCI was not aware of Karnataka government's plans to felicitate RCB: IPL Chairman

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 4 : IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has expressed his condolences to families who lost their members in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday and said BCCI had no information that such an event was being planned.

"This is a very unfortunate incident... We had no information that such an event was being planned... If such events are planned in the future, then proper arrangements should be made... Those who were sitting inside the stadium had no information about the incident," Arun Dhumal told ANI.

The incident occurred near the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated at a press conference that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured.

Arun Dhumal expressed condolences on behalf of the BCCI to the families who had lost their members in the stampede.

"We express condolences to the families of the deceased. A title win was to be celebrated; rather, the loss of lives is being mourned," he said.

Arun Dhumal said the BCCI-organised IPL concluded on Tuesday. He said the local administration will look into the reasons for stampede and take required steps.

He said after learning of the stampede and that a felicitation event was being held, he conveyed that the event should stop.

Answering a query, Dhumal said they were not aware that an event was being held and whether the cricket fans were invited or came on their own, they had no information.

Siddaramaiah also expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

"A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured. Eleven people died and 33 were injured in the stampede. This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident."

RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

