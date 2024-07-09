BCCI, Zimbabwe Cricket organize wildlife tour for Team India ahead of 3rd T20I match

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 9 : Ahead of India's third match of the five-game T20I against Zimbabwe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Zimbabwe Cricket and Zimbabwe Tourism organised a wildlife tour for the Men in Blue players and their family members in Harare.

BCCI took to X to share the pictures of Team India's 'Wild Life Tour' in Harare. Skipper Shubman Gill and interim head coach VVS Laxman were also seen taking a break from cricket and enjoying the wildlife sanctuary.

"The BCCI, along with Zimbabwe Cricket and Zimbabwe Tourism, had organised a Wild Life Tour for the Indian Cricket Team & their families in Harare," BCCI wrote on X.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1810570363161526466

In the five-match 20-over series, India lost the opening game. However, Shubman Gill's side made a comeback after they sealed a win in the second match of the series.

Recapping the second match of the series, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, India slammed a massive total of 234/2 in 20 overs with the knocks from Abhishek Sharma (100 runs in 47 balls with seven fours and eight sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (77* runs from 47 balls with 11 fours, 1 six). Rinku Singh played a quickfire knock of 48 runs from just 22 balls which included five sixes and two fours in his innings at a strike rate of 218.18.

For the hosts, one wicket each was snapped by Blessing Muzarbani and Wellington Masakadza in their respective spells in the match.

Chasing a big total of 235 runs, Zimbabwe was bundled out for 134 runs in 18.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was their opener Wessly Madhevere who scored 43 runs from 39 balls with the help of three fours and a six. All-rounder Luke Jongwe scored 33 runs in 26 balls which included four boundaries in his innings.

For Men in Blue, the pick of the bowlers were the right-arm seamers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar who bagged three wickets each in their spells where they conceded 15 and 37 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Ravi Bishnoi and one wicket was taken by Washington Sundar in their respective spells.

After levelling the series 1-1, India will play the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

