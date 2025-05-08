"Be attacking": Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc outlines his role

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 8 : Australia and Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc defined his role as "attacking", the tactical advantage that comes with the Impact Player rule and the need to adapt if the conditions don't favour the bowler.

Starc has been Delhi's premier attacking option with the new ball in the powerplay in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. With 14 wickets from 11 fixtures, Starc has been a prominent figure for the Capitals across all phases of an innings.

The seasoned left-armer shed light on his role as he adopts an "aggressive" approach to make early inroads while trying to adapt to the conditions as quickly as he can.

"Be attacking - that's been my role for a long time in many formats, many times and for many teams. I try to be aggressive, swing the ball, bowl fast and make inroads. Try to adapt to conditions as quickly as I can, and we can," Starc said before DC's fixture against Punjab Kings on Thursday at the HPCA Stadium.

If things don't fall in place for Starc, the Impact Player rule offers a tactical advantage and helps a side to be one step ahead of the opposition and added, "With the impact player rule, you have to try to think outside the box and think a step ahead."

One of the prime weapons for a pacer is the swing he is able to generate with the new ball. If that doesn't take place, Starc outlined the need to find different ways to be effective. One such method is introducing the yorker variation, which is a double-edged sword.

"If it's not swinging, you need to find different ways to be effective. As bowlers collectively, people have found that, some have done it better than others," he said.

"Comes down to execution (yorkers); some days it's going to work, and some days it isn't. Some days you're going to bowl an over and get the team over the line, and some days the batter is going to get the best of you," he added.

With more than 700 international wickets under his belt and a wealth of experience, Starc pointed out the challenge that IPL poses and said, " You got all the best players in one spot, it's pretty relentless at times with all the travel and play. One of those days where you compartmentalize and get on with the job."

