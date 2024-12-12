Beaumont's unbeaten knock helps England Women clinch 6-wicket victory against South Africa in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1

Potchefstroom [South Africa], December 12 : Tammy Beaumont's blitzkrieg knock powered England Women to clinch a six-wicket win over South Africa in the third ODI match of the series at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday, reported ICC Cricket.

With the win on Thursday, England clinch the ODI series by 2-1.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first against South Africa.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt opened for South Africa and played a captain's knock. She scored 61 runs from 68 balls at a strike rate of 89.71. The Proteas batter smashed 9 fours.

Marizanne Kapp was the other Proteas batter who added a few crucial runs on the board apart from the skipper. Kapp scored 38 runs from 54 balls at a strike rate of 70.37.

Wolvaardt and Kapp propelled South Africa to 233/8 in the first inning of the third ODI match of the series.

Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

Ahead of the second inning, rain played a spoilsport and forced delays to England's run chase. Later the target was reduced to 152 runs with the help of the DLS method.

The experienced duo Tammy Beaumont (65*) and Amy Jones (49*) held their nerve to ensure the visitors reached their revised target with very few issues. Beaumont and Jones cemented a crucial partnership at a time when other batters struggled to stay on the crease and helped England clinch a six-wicket victory.

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge also scored 22 runs from 16 balls. She smashed 4 fours at a strike rate of 137.50.

Marizanne Kapp led the Proteas Women bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her five-over spell. However, her three-wicket haul went in vain as the hosts failed to win the ODI series.

Speaking after the match, England skipper Heather Knight said that it was a brilliant effort from her side.

"It was a brilliant effort. Losing your opening bowler in the first over and to rally round on a flat wicket in this heat was outstanding. We knew it was still a very good wicket (chasing a revised total). I thought Tammy did an amazing job and set the tone early. Being under pressure in a must-win game, to win it pretty comfortably is really pleasing," Knight was quoted by ICC as saying.

The victory sees England complete their ICC Women's Championship campaign in second place on the standings and has already qualified for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, while South Africa is currently fourth on the table having also claimed a spot at next year's 50-over showcase.

