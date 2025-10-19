"Beautful phase that I really enjoyed": Virat Kohli on his break after Test retirement

Perth [Australia], October 19 : India's star batter Virat Kohli reveals his break after retiring from Test cricket earlier this year was wonderful, allowing him to spend quality time with his family.

Kohli retired from the T20 format after lifting the World Cup last year, and adieu to the longest format of the game earlier this year. Kohli made a much-anticipated return to Indian cricket as he lined up to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in May, Kohli flew straight to the UK and returned to India only before his flight to Australia.

Ahead of the toss in the first ODI, Virat Kohli, while speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket Australia, said, "It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. And yeah, as I was just saying, just catching up on life. You know, I haven't been able to do anything for the last, I don't know how many years. And yeah, just being able to spend some time, some quality time with your kids, with family at home. It's been a beautiful, beautiful phase and something that I've really enjoyed."

However, Kohli's return to ODI cricket ended in a very disappointing manner, getting out for a duck against Australia in the first ODI at Perth on Sunday.

At the time of his dismissal, India were struggling at 24/2 after seven overs. Australia's spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly dived to his left to complete Kohli's catch at point.

Currently in 303 ODIs and 291 innings, with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.64, 51 centuries and 74 fifties, Kohli is the third-highest run-getter of all time. He is just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, overtaking Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches)

Currently, Virat Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most centuries by a batter within a single format.

