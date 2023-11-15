Beckham joins Tendulkar at India-New Zealand semi-final showdown

Mumbai, Nov 15 Football legend David Beckham was seen with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Beckham is on a visit to India in his role as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Beckham is one of the biggest names in world sport, boasting a legendary career for England and for some of the most prominent football clubs in the world including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Tendulkar who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, walked around the stadium, soaking in the excitement and accepting the warm reception from the fans. A near-full Wankhede stadium honoured these legends with cheers and applause.

Beckham was also seen interacting with the players of both the team boosting their confidence and sharing his experience.

The duo also posed with the trophy before the start of the game.

While India and New Zealand feature in the semi-final on Wednesday, Australia and South Africa will fight it out at Kolkata on Thursday.

--IANS

hs/cs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor