"Belief is there": Rabada on South Africa qualifying for semi-final despite tough group

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 20 : South African pacer Kagiso Rabada said the Proteas believe they will reach the final four after winning the match against the USA in the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In a group that features top cricketing teams like England and the West Indies, South Africa began the Super 8 with an 18-run win over the co-hosts.

With the West Indies being familiar with their home conditions and England backing their quality and the will to defend their title, the two teams, on paper, appear to be the favourites to seal their spots in the final four.

Even in the previous edition, South Africa came close to achieving their elusive dream of lifting the ICC trophy but lost the battle in the decisive moment.

Rabada affirmed that there is belief within the team to qualify for the final four, and they are looking to take it game by game.

"There's no point in thinking about it. You just take it game by game, and the belief is there. Belief is there. If you don't have the belief, then you might as well go pack your bags and go home. And whatever happens after that happens, the belief is there," Rabada said in the post-match press conference.

After struggling on the tricky and unpredictable surfaces in the United States, South African batters relished the opportunity to smash the ball all around the park.

Rabada heaped praise on their batting unit for pulling off a performance that gave the bowlers something to defend.

He specifically pointed out Quinton de Kock, who went all guns blazing while featuring at the opening slot. He slammed 74 off 40 deliveries, laced with seven fours and five towering sixes. His blitzkrieg, along with Heinrich Klaasen muscling the ball past the boundary rope, powered the Proteas to 194/4.

"The USA have been chasing well and that's the reason why they chose to bowl first. I must commend our batting lineup, especially Quinton. And at the end of the day, we got a respectable total on the board, or more than a respectable total on the board, which gave us an opportunity to put them under pressure with the ball," Rabada added.

In the group stage, the victories that the USA managed to pull off came down to their prowess to chase.

They chased down 195 against Canada and managed to take the game to the Super Over against Pakistan while chasing 160.

After beginning the Super 8 stage with a win, South Africa will face England on Friday at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The USA will look to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the final four. In the battle of hosts, the USA will face the West Indies on Saturday at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

