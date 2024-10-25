"Believed that I would be getting a call for Test return...": Washington reflects on comeback in whites

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar expressed delight on his return to Tests after a game-changing seven-wicket haul in the first Test against New Zealand at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Stadium (MCA), saying that his brilliant return to Ranji Trophy perfectly set him up for a Test return as he was in his best rhythm with both bat and ball.

The chatter over Washington's selection was massive after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced three changes to the playing eleven for the Pune Test, picking pacer Akash Deep, a returning Shubman Gill and Washington in favour of Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav.

While Sundar had hit a marvellous 152 while batting at number three and took six wickets across both innings of his Ranji return against Delhi just days before the Pune Test, there were questions raised about his inclusion in the squad and eventually the playing eleven, with many cricketing experts and fans expressing that spinner Kuldeep Yadav was wronged by being denied to play a Test on a spin-friendly surface and Rohit was being panicky by trying to give his batting some more depth.

The all-rounder put an end to all the noise with a masterclass spell. After Ravichandran Ashwin had taken first three Kiwi wickets, Washington put momentum on India's side with quick wickets of in-form Rachin Ravindra, who was looking to score big and of wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell. The final session witnessed the young all-rounder running through the entire Kiwi line-up and taking a match-changing seven-wicket haul and triggering a collapse that could become a point of difference within the next two days or so.

Speaking to BCCI, the youngster said that while he was playing white-ball cricket for India consistently, he was manifesting for his Test return since last two months or so.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 👊 The special Test comeback story, ft. Washington Sundar 😎#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @Sundarwashi5 | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2024

"I believed I would be getting a call, no matter when. Whenever you get a call to join the Test squad, it is going to be special. When you think about something, wish for something and it happens, it is an unreal feeling. I am grateful to be able to experience those feelings and be back to the Test squad. A seven-for, very very special," he further added.

Washington said that his seven-wicket haul on return to Test cricket is one of those things he cannot explain in words and credited his Ranji return for helping him make a return in whites for India.

"I have played the Tamil Nadu-Delhi game. It went very well for me. It was a perfect set-up for me to get to this game. The confidence was high and I had hit my best rhythm with both bat and ball," he added.

Washington said that his debut Test at the Gabba in Australia will always be special to him. During that Test, the last of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home, India had fielded its most inexperienced playing eleven, with the series at stake. Sundar justified all the faith put in him with four wickets taken throughout the match, a knock of 62 and a lower-order partnership with Shardul Thakur in the first innings that gave India a fighting chance at a win and later a cameo of 22 in 29 balls that fast-tracked Rishabh Pant and Indian team to target of 328 and hand Australia a loss after 32 years at the venue.

"The Gabba Test would forever be special. No two ways about it. My debut game, won it. Will never forget this Pune Test either. I made my IPL debut here. Every game I play in this format is special. So to be back in the playing eleven straight away, I am grateful to the coach and captain for that," he concluded.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

India was 16/1 at the end of day's play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor