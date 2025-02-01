"Belonged to every coach's guidance...": Tendulkar on being honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opened up on being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards 2025 and said that it belonged to every coach's guidance.

Tendulkar was crowned with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards on Saturday in Mumbai. The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs in Test and ODIs, as well as the unique feat of scoring 100 centuries.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony.

Taking to X, Tendulkar said that he is "deeply honoured" to get the prestigious award, and said that it's a reminder to keep giving back to the sport.

He also acknowledged the support of his fans, family, teammates and coaches.

The Master Blaster also thanked BCCI for letting him bat for Team India with an "open heart".

"Deeply honoured to receive the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. My cricketing journey, which spanned 24 years was never mine alone. It belonged to every coach's guidance, every teammate's trust, every fan's unwavering support and my family's belief, love and sacrifices. This award is a reminder to keep giving back to the sport and the people that gave me everything. To the @BCCI and every cricket lover: thank you for letting me bat for India with an open heart and limitless boundaries," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Tendulkar known as the 'God of Cricket' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

