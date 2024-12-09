Ben Curran named in Zimbabwe's squad for ODI series against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], December 9 : Left-hand batter Ben Curran and left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri received their maiden call-ups to the Zimbabwe squad for their upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe Cricket announced the squads for the T20I and the ODI series on Monday in a statement read, "Zimbabwe Cricket has unveiled Zimbabwe's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan, with left-handed batter Ben Curran and left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri receiving their maiden national team call-ups."

Curran is the England-born middle brother of Tom and Sam Curran and the son of former Zimbabwe cricketer and coach Kevin Curran. The 27-year-old represented Northamptonshire until 2022 and then moved to Zimbabwe to play cricket.

Curran is the leading run-scorer in this season's Pro50 List A and the first-class Logan Cup competitions. He has only been called up for the three ODIs of the series on December 17, 19 and 21.

The 18-year-old quick Nyamhuri was Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker with eight scalps in the Under-19 World Cup. He has been rewarded for his sensational performances by being included in both T20I and ODI squads.

The committee decided to drop Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta and Clive Madande, who is recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Right-arm quick Victor Nyauchi made a return to the ODI squad, while top-order batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano has been included in the T20I squad and remains in contention to make his debut in the shortest format of cricket.

The three T20Is will be played on December 11, 13 and 14, and all white-ball matches will be played in Harare.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor